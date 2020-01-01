SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lift Tickets are our Standard CO2 oils in disposable vape pen hardware.
Be the first to review this product.
This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The aroma is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.