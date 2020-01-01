SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lift Tickets are our Standard CO2 oils in disposable vape pen hardware.
Be the first to review this product.
Sour Patch Kiss by Elev8 Seeds was designed as a heavy-yielding trichome producer. This was achieved by crossing Kimbo Kush’s sweet, doughy aroma with Sour Kush’s pungent odor and generous production. Sour Patch Kiss stands as a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid but represents its Kush lineage in effects. Offering a heady rush at the onset due to its high-THC percentage, Sour Patch Kiss offers a melting euphoria that settles in the limbs as low-level sedation, curbing stress while honing focus.