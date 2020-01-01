Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Like a fine wine, cannabis has an incredibly complex aroma and flavor profile that we preserve through our proprietary CO2 extraction process. Terpene and cannabinoid test results are reported on the backs of our products. Both seasoned connoisseurs and cannabis newcomers will appreciate our naturally balanced concentrates. No butane or other toxic solvents are used in our process. No cutters, fillers or color-removers are added – just pure, high-potency, strain-specific CO2 oils with robust native terpene profiles.
Yummy is an indica-dominant hybrid that hails from Northern California where it was bred by combining Granddaddy Kush and White Dawg genetics. Its potent effects settle heavily throughout the body, and while your mind may feel relaxed, it won’t necessarily feel asleep. However, this strain is better paired with calm, meditative activities than focused, cognitive tasks as Yummy tends to blanket thoughts in a foggy tranquility. This high-THC strain can provide relief to a variety of symptoms and conditions including pain, insomnia, nausea, depression, and appetite loss.