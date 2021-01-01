Blue Cheese
Fragrance/Flavor: Blue Cheese is a very peppery flower with heavy cream/cheese smelling terpenes. Effects: Blue Cheese is a heavy indica, this strain will have consumers feeling very hungry and happy, some say this bud is an afrodesiac ;)
Northstar Cannabis
Blue Cheese
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
