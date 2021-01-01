 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry Diesel

by Northstar Cannabis

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Blueberry Diesel is a very peppery flower with heavy earthy/citrus smelling terpenes. Super frosty flower. Effects: Blueberry Diesel is a heavy indica, this strain will have consumers feeling very eurphoric, transcending into relaxation. This product can be very sedatiing

About this strain

Blueberry Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Blueberry Diesel is a cross of two favorite strains, Blueberry and Sour Diesel. It is probably best known for its strong blueberry smell with hints of fuel from its Diesel lineage. Blueberry flavors overwhelm its sticky flowers, which should have plenty of trichomes and long orange hairs. Effects tend to be happy and relaxing but not too overwhelming, making this a popular choice for many kinds of consumers.

