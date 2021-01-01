 Loading…

Hybrid

Cherry Bomb

by Northstar Cannabis

Cherry Bomb

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Earthy, herbal, with a flavor bomb of cherries on the back of the hit. Effects: Cherry Bomb is a popular hybrid cannabis strain which provides mild to moderate effects that are appropriate for daytime consumption. Earthy meets Cherry flavors unleash an indica dominant body high and a clear head.

About this strain

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cherry Bomb is popular thanks to its reputation as a great strain for daytime consumption, providing mild to moderate effects. Effects take off fast, giving many consumers a strong buzz. Immediate effects tend to be active and mentally alert, but can border on antsy for some. It tends to smooth into a more focused state to allow for normal activities, and may even help you tackle that to-do list or next creative project. A popular variant of this strain crosses a California indica (most likely with some Skunk lineage) and a Hawaiian sativa from the breeders at Barney’s Farms. Cherry Bomb’s flowers will have a musky, berry aroma and a mild flavor.

