Critical Hog Rosin 1g
by Northstar CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Flavor: The strain’s aroma is woodsy, piney and earthy all at once! Full-spectrum Rosin, all natural taste. Effects: A very quick and sedative high, will leave you relaxed and wanting more! Extraction Method: Water/Heat Press (No Solvent).
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Critical Hog
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.