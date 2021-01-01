 Loading…

Indica

Critical Hog Rosin 1g

by Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis Concentrates Solventless Critical Hog Rosin 1g

Flavor: The strain’s aroma is woodsy, piney and earthy all at once! Full-spectrum Rosin, all natural taste. Effects: A very quick and sedative high, will leave you relaxed and wanting more! Extraction Method: Water/Heat Press (No Solvent).    

Critical Hog

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Hog from T.H. Seeds is a commercial grower’s dream, producing hefty colas that stay true to its Critical Mass genetics with the added influence of Hog’s Cannabis Cup winning legacy. After crossing the two potent indicas, Critical Hog puts off a sweet aroma of earthy and floral flavors that bring on relaxing body effects.

