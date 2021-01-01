Dutch Kush
Fragrance/Flavor: If you like dessert strains, Dutch Kush is for you, with flavors of coffee, caramel, and caramelized sugar. The aroma is similar with an added touch of floral scents. Effects: Perfect for an afternoon pick me up or an end of day reward, this strain starts users off with an uplifting burst of energy that puts you in a good mood no matter what. You’ll feel the urge to chat with anyone who is around, and everything around you will seem just a little bit funnier. As your high progresses, you’ll start to feel what that 25% THC is all about! A warm rush of buzzing feelings will overtake your entire body and slowly rock you into a peaceful calm. Grab your pillow because the end of your comedown nearly always results in a great night of sleep.
Northstar Cannabis
Dutch Kush
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Myrcene
Dutch Kush is a fully sedative indica developed by Paradise Seeds of Amsterdam. This traditional Kush plant grows strong and fast with earthy notes that mature and gain depth over the curing process. Dried, this bud smells of coffee beans and caramelized sugar while retaining a pungent floral undertone. Enjoy this strain later in the day to capitalize on the sleepy body and mood enhancing mental buzz nestled beneath the frosted flora of this Kush variety.
