Fire Haze Shatter 1g
About this product
Flavor: Are you ready for the fire? Be warned, this concentrate is spicy! with earthy undertones. Effects: Fire Haze lives up to its name, this will have you feeling tired at first with a burst of energy to get up from that couch! ;) Coming in at 86% this concentrate is for the connoisseurs. Extraction Method: BHO Closed Loop
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Fire Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Fire Haze is a true sativa. Great for consumers who suffer from stress, anxiety, and headaches, this strain is mentally stimulating and upbeat. The effects of Fire Haze are felt most strongly in the head, providing consumers with focus and tension reduction in both the head and neck. Sociable and energizing, Fire Haze is a great daytime strain. It features a strong herbal scent and a musky, nutty taste. This may not be a good strain for those who suffer from acute pain, as it does not provide the same muscle-relaxing sensations that are found in indicas.
