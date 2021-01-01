Future
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Future is a very earthy flower with heavy citrus/pine smelling terpenes. Effects: This strain will have consumers feeling very uplifted and happy, with a boost of energy. Travel into the future and see what happens!
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Future
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Future by Exotic Genetix is a strain of cannabis crafted in the present, but sent from the future. This potent cross of Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2 delivers immediate euphoria that elevates the mind and relaxes the body. The strength of this strain has been known to dole out anxiety in novice consumers, so mind your dosage. But overall, Future is a wonderfully potent hybrid cross with aromas of chemical and chocolate with a light, earthy sweetness. Utilize this strain throughout the day to curb nausea and depression.
