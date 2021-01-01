Gold Leaf
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Earthy, floral, sour - this strain is pungent. You like the smell of dank? This is some dank flower. Effects: The Gold Leaf high has a quick-hitting effect, lifting the spirits almost as soon as you experience your first exhale. You’ll feel a positive upbeat energy seep into your mind, filling you with a creative motivation and a touch of focus. This focus does quickly turn heady, leaving you slightly stoned and sleepy as you start to come down.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Gold Leaf
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Gold Leaf is a rare indica-dominant marijuana strain. While its origin is unknown, smokers say this strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that come on quickly. One toke of Gold Leaf will put you in the mood to do something creative. Because this strain hits hard right away, it's important to remember that a little bit goes a long way. If you smoke too much Gold Leaf, you might find yourself locked into the sofa. This strain features spicy, citrus flavors. Gold Leaf nugs are small and round with amber and dark green shades covered in trichomes.
