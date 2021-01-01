About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: One of the Girl Scout Cookies strain’s most notable attributes is its distinctive skunky, yet slightly minty aroma. From its earthy undertones that ground you and bring you back down to the planet, to its uplifting and sweet flavor that shoots you high into the clouds, GSC is a strain of pure bliss and magic, the perfect balance for any class of cannabis consumer. Effects: Girls Scout Cookies’s effects are capable of bringing so much diversity to the table. With its balanced qualities, representative of both sativa and indica strains, GSC is both uplifting yet relaxing, sending consumers into a blend of euphoric full-body high and a heady, cerebral and thought-provoking mood. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.