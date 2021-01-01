 Loading…

Hybrid

Headband

by Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis Cannabis Flower Headband

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Headband is a very peppery flower with heavy earthy/citrus smelling terpenes. This stuff is gasy! Effects: Headband is a heavy Sativa, this strain will have consumers feeling very focused and happy, with heavy cerebral effects! It almost feels as if you have several comfortable rubberbands around your head.  

About this brand

About this strain

Headband

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene

Headband, or simply "HB," is a hybrid marijuana strain and love-child of cannabis' power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

