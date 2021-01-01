Mandarin Zkittlez
Mandarin Zkittlez by Northstar Cannabis
Northstar Cannabis
Mandarin Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Limonene
Crossing Dying Breed’s California Black Rosé and Ethos’ Mandarin Sunset, this eye-catching strain has unique and beautiful purple, black, and red buds. Its dense, resinous buds have a low leaf-to-flower ratio, making Mandarin Zkittlez an excellent choice for extraction. Buds are flavor-packed with grape, grapefruit, spice, and orange notes that will leave any smoker smiling after the first hit.
