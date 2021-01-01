Montana Silvertip
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Montana Silvertip is a very frosty flower with heavy sweet/floral smelling terpenes.This bud is super dense! Effects: Montana Silvertip is a heavy Sativa, this strain will have consumers feeling very social and happy, with a boost of energy and focus to get any task done!
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Silvertip
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Montana Silvertip is a Granddaddy Purple and Super Silver Haze hybrid cross that inherits the name of its homeland. Typical medical applications for Montana Silvertip include ADD/ADHD, migraines, and anxiety.
