Pineapple Express Distillate Cartridge 1g
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. Effects: Regardless of what goes on with your mind, Pineapple Express weed will be body numbing, making any pains or aches you might be having physically quickly melt away, all while keeping the mind sharp and concentrated. Not ideal for a morning pre-work smoke, Pineapple Express can sometimes leave you feeling a tad bit too spacey to function at the workplace, but right after you get home or even on a day off, if you need that good green stuff to act as a little pick-me-up, Pineapple Express is exactly the road you should turn down. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Pineapple Express. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
