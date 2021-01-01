Pineapple Mayhem
Fragrance/Flavor: has a sweet tropical and pineapple flavor with a fruity, citrus aroma. This is what Pineapple Express should smell like! If you like pina coladas, you will LOVE this strain. Effects: Enjoy this strain to improve mood and to bring a little taste of summer along with you everywhere.
Northstar Cannabis
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Pineapple Mayhem by Mosca Seeds is a fruity cannabis strain with an above average yield. It’s a cross of Sonic Fly #B4 and Pink 2.0, and has a flowering period of 55 to 60 days. Pineapple Mayhem presents bulbous colas that burst with sweet, tropical aromas. Enjoy this strain to improve mood and to bring a little taste of summer along with you everywhere.
