 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Pineapple Mayhem
Hybrid

Pineapple Mayhem

by Northstar Cannabis

Write a review
Northstar Cannabis Cannabis Flower Pineapple Mayhem

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: has a sweet tropical and pineapple flavor with a fruity, citrus aroma. This is what Pineapple Express should smell like! If you like pina coladas, you will LOVE this strain. Effects: Enjoy this strain to improve mood and to bring a little taste of summer along with you everywhere.    

About this brand

Northstar Cannabis Logo

About this strain

Pineapple Mayhem

Pineapple Mayhem
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Pineapple Mayhem by Mosca Seeds is a fruity cannabis strain with an above average yield. It’s a cross of Sonic Fly #B4 and Pink 2.0, and has a flowering period of 55 to 60 days. Pineapple Mayhem presents bulbous colas that burst with sweet, tropical aromas. Enjoy this strain to improve mood and to bring a little taste of summer along with you everywhere.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review