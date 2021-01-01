Sunshine Stank
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: The smell is slightly earthy and kushy, with a big whiff of stank. Effects: Sunshine’s high takes hold quickly, with initial effects manifesting as a pressure around the eyes and forehead. This throbbing soon melts into an uplifted mindset, in which any prior cares or anxieties fade into the background. Smokers may also find themselves launched into an elevated pattern of cerebral thinking, with thoughts jumping from one to the next. For some, this kind of mindrace may be overwhelming and disorienting. In the right set and setting though, Sunshine can provide the ideal backdrop for working on problem-solving scenarios, as well as more creative endeavors.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Sunshine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Sunshine, also known as "Sunshine OG," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. You can expect Sunshine to deliver blissful, happy, and uplifting effects - even on the darkest days. This strain offers fruity citrus flavors with tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Sunshine to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, nausea and appetite loss. Growers say this strain has light green buds that glisten with trichomes.
