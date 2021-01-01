About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Super Silver Haze weed’s aroma is immensely pleasant but in an unexpected manner. This marijuana strain does not feature any sweet or candy-like notes but instead appeals to the more dynamic aspects of sense – including spicy, skunky, diesel, and sage-like notes that bring you back down to earth and ground you like a black-port battery cable. Flavor-wise, the Super Silver Haze marijuana strain can possess hints of citrus but is overall herbal, spicy, sour, and earthy. The appearance of this reefer features a wide array of cool and muted tones, becoming more vibrant at the tips of the plant. Effects: Super Silver Haze’s effects are of a unique nature, simply because this marijuana strain is capable of being healing yet calmly stimulating – two very different feelings that are all wrapped into one. Seems too good to be true? Trust us, it isn’t – which is partially what makes this marijuana strain just so, well… super (please pardon us for our inexcusable corniness). While SS Haze often brings upon an intoxicating, long-lasting body high, it manages to keep the mind sharp, focused, and energized, in addition to bringing about both creative and introspective perspectives. Stressed-out employees or business owners have the potential to find extreme solace in a strain like this one. It not only keeps the body moving but also assists in forming better communication-based relationships with the individuals around you; all while managing your stress levels and slowing down quick or rushed heartbeats. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Super Silver Haze. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.