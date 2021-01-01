Super Silver Haze Distillate Cartridge 1g
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Super Silver Haze weed’s aroma is immensely pleasant but in an unexpected manner. This marijuana strain does not feature any sweet or candy-like notes but instead appeals to the more dynamic aspects of sense – including spicy, skunky, diesel, and sage-like notes that bring you back down to earth and ground you like a black-port battery cable. Flavor-wise, the Super Silver Haze marijuana strain can possess hints of citrus but is overall herbal, spicy, sour, and earthy. The appearance of this reefer features a wide array of cool and muted tones, becoming more vibrant at the tips of the plant. Effects: Super Silver Haze’s effects are of a unique nature, simply because this marijuana strain is capable of being healing yet calmly stimulating – two very different feelings that are all wrapped into one. Seems too good to be true? Trust us, it isn’t – which is partially what makes this marijuana strain just so, well… super (please pardon us for our inexcusable corniness). While SS Haze often brings upon an intoxicating, long-lasting body high, it manages to keep the mind sharp, focused, and energized, in addition to bringing about both creative and introspective perspectives. Stressed-out employees or business owners have the potential to find extreme solace in a strain like this one. It not only keeps the body moving but also assists in forming better communication-based relationships with the individuals around you; all while managing your stress levels and slowing down quick or rushed heartbeats. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Super Silver Haze. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
