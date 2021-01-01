Zkittlez Cartridge 1g
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Zkittlez, sometimes also spelled Skittlez or just Skittles, is an indica-dominant hybrid that erupts with fruit flavor. The creation of Northern California-based collective Dying Breed Seeds, this strain is descended from fruity indica favorite Grape Ape and tangy sativa Grapefruit. Effects: Although Zkittlez comes on relatively quickly, its head-focused effects tend to be subtle. Some slight pressure around the eyes and temples may occur at first. As smokers become accustomed to this feeling, though, they’re able to appreciate the strain’s action on their sensory perception. Odd experiences like visual and auditory distortions are commonly reported, as is a strange feeling of time passing more slowly. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Linalool
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
