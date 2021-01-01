About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Zkittlez, sometimes also spelled Skittlez or just Skittles, is an indica-dominant hybrid that erupts with fruit flavor. The creation of Northern California-based collective Dying Breed Seeds, this strain is descended from fruity indica favorite Grape Ape and tangy sativa Grapefruit. Effects: Although Zkittlez comes on relatively quickly, its head-focused effects tend to be subtle. Some slight pressure around the eyes and temples may occur at first. As smokers become accustomed to this feeling, though, they’re able to appreciate the strain’s action on their sensory perception. Odd experiences like visual and auditory distortions are commonly reported, as is a strange feeling of time passing more slowly. How its manufactured: Created in house by combining pure THC distillate from our cultivation facility and 100% cannabis derived terpenes from the strain Girl Scout Cookie. No inorganic or non-cannabis derived additives.