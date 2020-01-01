 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lemon Alien Dawg Pre-Roll 1g

Lemon Alien Dawg Pre-Roll 1g

by Northwest 7 Point

Write a review
Northwest 7 Point Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon Alien Dawg Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg

Lemon Alien Dawg comes from Alien Genetics, who crossbred an Alien Dawg female with Lemon Kush to create this pungent hybrid cannabis strain. Large chunky buds radiate with sweet and sour fruity notes dominated by the zesty scent of lemon. Lemon Alien Dawg lets your body sink into deep relaxation while the mind floats away to happy escapes.

About this brand

Northwest 7 Point Logo