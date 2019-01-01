 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Charlotte's Web Wax 0.5g

Charlotte's Web Wax 0.5g

by Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Write a review
Northwest Cannabis Solutions Concentrates Solvent Charlotte's Web Wax 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Charlotte's Web Wax 0.5g by Northwest Cannabis Solutions

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

About this brand

Northwest Cannabis Solutions Logo
Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen. NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: LEGENDS, PRIVATE RESERVE, MINI Budz, MAGIC KITCHEN edibles, EVERGREEN vape cartridges, EZ VAPE single use vape cartridges, GoldLine concentrates, THCaps infused capsules, with more products coming very soon. With over 150 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the state.