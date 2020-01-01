 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Chunky Diesel 1g Dabtella

by Golden Goo By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Golden Goo By Northwest Cannabis Solutions Concentrates Solvent Chunky Diesel 1g Dabtella

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Chunky Diesel 1g Dabtella by Golden Goo By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

About this strain

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel

Chunky Diesel bred Ganja Rebel Seed Co. for Cresco Labs is a West Coast rarity with classic roots. This combo of Deep Chunk (a robust indica straight out of 1970) and the ever-popular Sour Diesel creates a pleasantly motivating strain with a clear-headed mental state. With massive trichome production and a terpene profile of skunk, chocolate-covered espresso beans, and diesel, Chunky Diesel is sure to please sativa-dominant aficionados. Chunky Diesel may also assist with depression, fatigue, nausea while concurrently improving mood.

About this brand

Golden Goo