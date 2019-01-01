 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cinderella 99 Pre-Roll 1g by Northwest Cannabis Solutions

About this strain

Cinderella 99
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

About this brand

Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen. NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: LEGENDS, PRIVATE RESERVE, MINI Budz, MAGIC KITCHEN edibles, EVERGREEN vape cartridges, EZ VAPE single use vape cartridges, GoldLine concentrates, THCaps infused capsules, with more products coming very soon. With over 150 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the state.