Heavy Duty Fruity

by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co

Funky Monkey Cannabis Co Cannabis Pre-rolls Heavy Duty Fruity

Heavy Duty Fruity by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co

Heavy Duty Fruity

Heavy Duty Fruity

Heavy Duty Fruity seems to have everything going for it: high yields, yummy flavor, and potency. T. H. Seeds bred this West Coast native from local (and locally named) favorites Killing Garberville, Seattle Big Bud, and Mendocino Hash Plant to create a multi-faceted strain. Heavy Duty Fruity gives off a sweet smell, and has big buds and high yields. Plants usually flower between 8 and 9 weeks, and effects range from psychedelic and spacey to mellow relaxation.

Our premium flower brand fearing the best and brightest phenotypes in our gardens. these buds are cultivated with a focus in quality, catering to cannabis enthusiasts who enjoy rare strains, small batches, and attention to detail.