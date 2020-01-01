Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Heavy Duty Fruity by Funky Monkey Cannabis Co
Be the first to review this product.
Heavy Duty Fruity seems to have everything going for it: high yields, yummy flavor, and potency. T. H. Seeds bred this West Coast native from local (and locally named) favorites Killing Garberville, Seattle Big Bud, and Mendocino Hash Plant to create a multi-faceted strain. Heavy Duty Fruity gives off a sweet smell, and has big buds and high yields. Plants usually flower between 8 and 9 weeks, and effects range from psychedelic and spacey to mellow relaxation.