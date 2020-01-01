 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Legends Blackberry Kush

by Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Available in 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

About this brand

Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen. NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.