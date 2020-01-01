1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
The top selling edible in Washington state, our chefs created something special with this marmalade delicacy, rich fruit flavors combined with a unique, tender texture to produce an experience unlike anything else on the market. available in both sweet and sour flavors and thc, cbd or 1:1 blend types, Marmas has something to satisfy cannaseuers of all types.
