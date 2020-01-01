SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
ECONOMY VAPES LOOKING FOR AN AFFORDABLE DISPOSABLE WITHOUT SACRIFICING VARIETY? OUR EZ-VAPE LINE OFFERS A HEALTHY SELECTION OF HIGH-QUALITY BHO OILS IN A CONVENIENT, SINGLE USE OPTION. IT DOESN'T GET MUCH EASIER.
Be the first to review this product.
Pink Cookies, also known as Wedding Cake, is the familial genetic cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie. This delectable treat is rich with tangy sweet earth and pepper, taking notes and dimension from its OG and Durban Poison parentage.