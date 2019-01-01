 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Snoops Dream Sugar Wax 0.5g

Snoops Dream Sugar Wax 0.5g

by Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Write a review
Northwest Cannabis Solutions Concentrates Solvent Snoops Dream Sugar Wax 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Snoops Dream Sugar Wax 0.5g by Northwest Cannabis Solutions

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Snoop's Dream

Snoop's Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to. 

About this brand

Northwest Cannabis Solutions Logo
Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen. NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: LEGENDS, PRIVATE RESERVE, MINI Budz, MAGIC KITCHEN edibles, EVERGREEN vape cartridges, EZ VAPE single use vape cartridges, GoldLine concentrates, THCaps infused capsules, with more products coming very soon. With over 150 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the state.