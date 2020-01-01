 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Super Lemon Haze Syringe 1g
Sativa

Super Lemon Haze Syringe 1g

by Northwest Cannabis Solutions

About this product

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Northwest Cannabis Solutions is one of the largest recreational marijuana producer/processors in Washington. We have built a huge, state of the art growing facility, a cutting edge extraction lab, and a world class edibles kitchen. NWCS is known for some of the highest quality products on the market: Legends, Private Reserve, Funky Monkey, Mini Budz, Terp Stix, Marmas, Mari's Mints, Pebbles Lozenges, Hi-Burst Fruit Chews, Chewee's Caramels, Verdure Tinctures and Capsules, Koko Gemz Chocolates, Ka'Kau Chocolates, Left Handed Cookies, Brownies, and Spices Inspired by the plant we know and love, our passion drives an unyielding focus on quality, innovation, and user experience. With over 200 employees, we are relentlessly devoted to growing, processing, and selling the best possible marijuana products in the Washington.