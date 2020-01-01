 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Sweeties Pre-Roll

Sweeties Pre-Roll

by Funky Monkey By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

Funky Monkey By Northwest Cannabis Solutions Cannabis Pre-rolls Sweeties Pre-Roll

About this product

Sweeties Pre-Roll by Funky Monkey By Northwest Cannabis Solutions

About this strain

Sweeties

Sweeties
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A collaboration project between Archive Seed Bank and Kush for Breakfast, Sweeties is the result of a cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, that was then bred with Face Off Bx1. With so many powerful influences, Sweeties ranges in smells from sweet, ginger, honey, and lemon, to a full-faced OG fuel. Phenos range in color from dark to light green with purple and magenta hues, for beautifully colored colas that offer a euphoric, feel-good high great for a lazy Saturday afternoon.

About this brand

