Garlic Cookies Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$32.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica strain that is believed to descend from an Afghani indica and Maui Haze. Its sativa parent may lend Afgoo some uplifting, creative qualities, but this strain undoubtedly takes after its indica parent as it primarily delivers relaxing, sleepy effects alongside its earthy pine flavor. - Leafly.com
Be the first to review this product.
Afgoo, also known as Afgooey, is a potent indica-dominant strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.