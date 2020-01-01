 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

American Beauty Wax

by Northwest Concentrates

About this product

About this strain

American Beauty

American Beauty is a Plushberry x Plushberry cross created by Mr. Underground as an ode to TGA Subcool's famous and flavorful flower. This strain emits fruity, tropical aromas that translate nicely to the palate, lingering long after the exhale. It finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks, and has been known to yield over a pound per plant when produced in optimal growing conditions. American Beauty's effects vacillate between happy and sleepy, giving the consumer a lucid, giggly mindset and a warm, weighted sensation in the body. 

About this brand

Northwest Concentrates

Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you. For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.