 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Cookies and Cream #18 Tepr Sauce

Cookies and Cream #18 Tepr Sauce

by Northwest Concentrates

Write a review
Northwest Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Cookies and Cream #18 Tepr Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cookies and Cream #18 Tepr Sauce by Northwest Concentrates

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

Northwest Concentrates Logo
Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you. For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.