 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. DJ Short Blueberry Wax

DJ Short Blueberry Wax

by Northwest Concentrates

Write a review
Northwest Concentrates Concentrates Solvent DJ Short Blueberry Wax

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

DJ Short Blueberry Wax by Northwest Concentrates

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

About this brand

Northwest Concentrates Logo
Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you. For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.