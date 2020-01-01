Chrome Diesel Live Sugar 1g
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$55.00
Bred by Seed Junky, Grape Cake crosses Grape Stomper, Cherry Pie, and Wedding Cake F4. This indica-dominant hybrid carries grape flavors with gassy undertones.