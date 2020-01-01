 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Grape Stomper Oil

Grape Stomper Oil

by Northwest Concentrates

Write a review
Northwest Concentrates Concentrates Solvent Grape Stomper Oil

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grape Stomper Oil by Northwest Concentrates

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grape Stomper

Grape Stomper

Also called "Sour Grapes," Grape Stomper is a craft hybrid strain created by Gage Green Seeds. A complex cross between breeder JojoRizo’s Purple Elephant and breeder Elite Seeds’ Chemdawg Sour Diesel, Grape Stomper has quite the pedigree. The effects of this strain are felt most in the head, but a pleasant, tingly body sensation usually appears after a few minutes. As the name suggests, Grape Stomper also features a strong, fruity aroma similar to grape candy. 

About this brand

Northwest Concentrates Logo
Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you. For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.