Mandarin Dreams Live Resin 1g
Mandarin Dreams
By crossing Stormtrooper #2 with Mandarin Sunset, Ethos Genetics creates Mandarin Dreams. A fruity gassy hybrid with big bright green buds, this euphoric strain is great for winding down at night or taking an evening stroll.