Pineapple Express Disposable Pen 0.3g

by Northwest Concentrates

About this product

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Born in the foothills of Mount Rainier where glacial runoff forms crystal clear rivers, century old trees hug the landscape, and good clean living is exalted - Northwest Concentrates evokes these local principles and carries them through our extraction process to craft a concentrate just for you. For those who want to explore the world of cannabis concentrates and develop their personal tastes without curbing their spirit for adventure. Northwest Concentrates captures the vibes of the Pacific Northwest with compelling strain selections, regional flavors, and practical, easy to use products centered on consumer education.