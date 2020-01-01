Sherblato Wax 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Sherblato Wax 1g by Northwest Concentrates
About this strain
Sherblato
A cross of the popular Sherbert and Gelato, Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. It offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, Sherblato is going to get you baked and buzzing, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.