Nestled in the picturesque foothills of the Cascade Mountains, Northwest Grown Products is dedicated to producing the finest handcrafted cannabis on the market. This journey began on the farm that our family founded over 100 years ago and spans 5 generations. We pride ourselves with our dedication to the community and the pristine environment of the Pacific Northwest that we are so fortunate to call home. Our fully permitted and licensed state of the art facilities were created from the ground up to provide perfect conditions for growing the finest cannabis on the market. We started by sourcing the highest quality genetics from around the world and then brought those genetics to our passionate team. This top talent team is led by a third-generation master grower from the Emerald Triangle. All our girls are lovingly nurtured indoors in a completely controlled environment where CO2, humidity, temperature, air movement, lighting and organic nutrients are constantly monitored and micro-adjusted to provide an exceptionally consistent and high-quality product. This ideal environment combined with the proven professional growing systems we employ produces a product that lives up to the tradition of our farm, where quality has always been at the forefront of what we do and a mantra of our dedicated team members. All our products are fully tested by state licensed and certified testing labs for potency, mold and other contaminates before being offered to our select retail partners.