About this product
Secret Recipe is capable of a slow and smooth inception that often quickly and boldly intensifies. With each earthy rich inhale and tangy exhale, it has been attributed to clarity and relief that can be felt from your fingers to your toes.
About this strain
Secret Recipe
Secret Recipe is exactly as the name implies, a secret recipe of genetics closely guarded by breeder Connoisseur Genetics. However, after realizing the importance for medical patients to better understand their medicine they released the genetic details in a popular grower’s forum. The father is attributed to a Chemdawg backcross, while the mother is a mix of Abusive OG and Diesel genetics. The result is an exotic mix of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. This hybrid is known to reward growers with massive yields and heavy resin production.