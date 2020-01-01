Northwest Wonderland was founded by Avi Leanne Taylor, a Seattle native and Western Washington University Graduate with a passion for alchemy, healing, natural remedies, community, camping & traveling. A proud member of the Seattle Chef's Collaborative, a top national organization of restaurats, chefs, and farmers. Avi was the owner of the first ever marijuana business admitted into this exclusive organization in 2011. Avi is also the founder and host of Infused Events, a cannabis inspired events company. Infused Events made local and international news in 2014 by hosting the first cannabis event of it's kind in Washington State, Cannabis Carnivalus. The event featured canna-burlesque and boylesque, cannabis inspired live art and live nude art, cannabis music sets from local dj's, edible face painting by a James Beard Award winning chef, infusion workshops, joint rolling workshops, and more. Avi has spent the past 11 years focusing her studies on nurtition, anatomy, physiology, and natural pain relief while healing from major injuries. She found herself passionately exploring the endless realm of possibilities made present with marijuana-infused creations. She's dabbled in a bit of branding for the medical marijuana industry, and after many years of playing around in her home kitchen, is now quite excited to announce the launch of Northwest Wonderland, share her magical offerings with the world, and to further the mission of spreading magic and joy into the inner and outer reaches of our lands, through the magical plant of cannabis. ​ We have so much magic in store for you!