  5. Blueberry Gelées (10mg each / 100mg pack)

Blueberry Gelées (10mg each / 100mg pack)

by Norumbega Provisions

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Made from Wild Maine Blueberries and other natural ingredients. Not too sweet, not too tart. Handcrafted in Maine in small batches. Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, water, organic wild Maine blueberries, gelatine, full spectrum CO2 extracted Maine cannabis concentrate, citric acid, organic natural flavors, organic sunflower lecithin. Gluten Free. Lab Tested.

About this brand

Handcrafted cannabis-infused confections. We source only the best ingredients and feature fair trade, organic, non-GMO, and/or local Maine businesses. Batches are carefully made by hand and tempered to perfection under supervision of a master chocolatier. Everyone is different. That's why we make our confections in a variety of low- to mid-THC levels. We recommend starting small and working your way up to your perfect dose. That way you know exactly what to expect. Effects typically come on within about 30 minutes but can take up to 2 to 4 hours. Accurate lab testing ensures a consistent experience every time. We test each small batch and label our packages so you have access to the complete test results.

