Blueberry Gelées (10mg each / 100mg pack)
About this product
Made from Wild Maine Blueberries and other natural ingredients. Not too sweet, not too tart. Handcrafted in Maine in small batches. Ingredients: Organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, water, organic wild Maine blueberries, gelatine, full spectrum CO2 extracted Maine cannabis concentrate, citric acid, organic natural flavors, organic sunflower lecithin. Gluten Free. Lab Tested.
About this brand
Norumbega Provisions
