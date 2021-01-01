Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Gelées
Soft. Luscious. 100% vegan. Made with organic fruit and hand-dipped in single-origin dark chocolate. 25mg pieces, 100mg package. Also available as a 25mg single serving. WHY SINGLE ORIGIN? Cacao beans - much like wine grapes and coffee beans - exhibit unique flavor profiles and aromas imparted by the environment in which they are produced. Rather than blending beans from different parts of the world into a simpler, more uniform flavor, our artisanal chocolatiers begin with a single variety of Dominican cacao to create a complex, flavorful, premium chocolate that highlights the terroir of that particular region. Ingredients: (Filling: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Strawberries, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Organic Natural Flavors, Full-Spectrum CO2 Extracted Maine Cannabis Concentrate, Citric Acid, Organic Sunflower Lecithin). (Shell: Organic Cocoa Beans, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Cocoa Butter).
Norumbega Provisions
