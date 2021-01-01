 Loading…
Pumpkin Spice White Chocolates (10 mg each / Single Serving)

by Norumbega Provisions

Limited Edition: Creamy, rich single-origin white chocolate with warming fall spices. WHY SINGLE ORIGIN? Cacao beans - much like wine grapes and coffee beans - exhibit unique flavor profiles and aromas imparted by the environment in which they are produced. Rather than blending beans from different parts of the world into a simpler, more uniform flavor, our artisanal chocolatiers begin with a single variety of Dominican cacao to create a complex, flavorful, premium chocolate that highlights the terroir of that particular region. INGREDIENTS: Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole and Skim Milk Powder, Vanilla, Soy Lecithin, Full Spectrum CO2 Extracted Maine Cannabis Concentrate, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg, Allspice. CONTAINS: DAIRY, SOY Gluten-Free. Lab Tested.

About this brand

Handcrafted cannabis-infused confections. We source only the best ingredients and feature fair trade, organic, non-GMO, and/or local Maine businesses. Batches are carefully made by hand and tempered to perfection under supervision of a master chocolatier. Everyone is different. That's why we make our confections in a variety of low- to mid-THC levels. We recommend starting small and working your way up to your perfect dose. That way you know exactly what to expect. Effects typically come on within about 30 minutes but can take up to 2 to 4 hours. Accurate lab testing ensures a consistent experience every time. We test each small batch and label our packages so you have access to the complete test results.

