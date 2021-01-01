Raspberry Lime Gelée (10 mg each / Single Serving)
About this product
Made from organic fruit and other natural ingredients. Not too sweet, not too tart. Handcrafted in Maine in small batches. Ingredients: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Raspberries, Gelatine, Full-Spectrum CO2 Extracted Maine Cannabis Concentrate, Organic Lime, Citric Acid, Organic Natural Flavors, Organic Sunflower Lecithin.
About this brand
Norumbega Provisions
Handcrafted cannabis-infused confections. We source only the best ingredients and feature fair trade, organic, non-GMO, and/or local Maine businesses. Batches are carefully made by hand and tempered to perfection under supervision of a master chocolatier. Everyone is different. That's why we make our confections in a variety of low- to mid-THC levels. We recommend starting small and working your way up to your perfect dose. That way you know exactly what to expect. Effects typically come on within about 30 minutes but can take up to 2 to 4 hours. Accurate lab testing ensures a consistent experience every time. We test each small batch and label our packages so you have access to the complete test results.
