Amherst Sour Desiel Blunt Pre-Rolls 4g 4-pack

by Nova Farms

Nova Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Amherst Sour Desiel Blunt Pre-Rolls 4g 4-pack

About this product

About this strain

Amherst Sour Diesel

Amherst Sour Diesel

Coming from the Humboldt Seed Organization, Amherst Sour Diesel crosses Chemdog with Amherst Super Skunk. Aside from its gassy aromas, this strain also puts off wonderful hints of tropical fruit and wood. True to its diesel roots, the powerful high is euphoric and long-lasting.

About this brand

Nova Farms Logo