  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. Strawberry Honey Stix 25mg 5-pack

Strawberry Honey Stix 25mg 5-pack

by Nova Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Nova Farms Honey Stix are blessed with our very own Berkshire Bees Honey… One Million of them to be exact! Nova Farms’ apiary is one of the largest in New England, and as they pollinate our cannabis flowers they also curate the finest honey available. Nova’s own honey combined with our local cannabinoids make for the perfect match in our flavored Honey Stix. 5mg per serving. Tests results may vary. Ingredients: Honey, Cannabis Extract oil, Mct, Strawberry flavoring, Red coloring

