 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet treats
  5. CBD Dog Treats 30 Count 300mg

CBD Dog Treats 30 Count 300mg

by Nova West Supplies

Write a review
Nova West Supplies Pets Pet Treats CBD Dog Treats 30 Count 300mg

$29.99MSRP

About this product

CBD Dog Treats, 30 Count. Made with only all-natural ingredients including eggs, coconut oil, peanut butter, honey, flour, steel-cut oats, water, and CBD oil - that’s it! Human Grade, non-GMO, and USA-grown/baked Available in puppy preferred Peanut Butter flavor Available Strength: 150MG: 5MG per Treat. 300MG: 10MG per Treat. 750MG: 25MG per Treat Our CBD Dog Treats are formulated with only the freshest ingredients available and, like all our other products, contain absolutely no additives, are 100% all-natural, non-GMO, and human grade. We use specially baked puppy-approved peanut butter dog treats with absolutely no meat or poultry by-products with no additional soy or corn additives. Our bite-sized biscuits are made with the same attention to natural ingredients as our other products and are even safe for human consumption. Our human grade dog treats are sure to please your prized pup and keep them wagging their tail for more! Not to mention all the potential healthy benefits that are just an added bonus when you combine CBD with any balanced nutritional diet! Ingredients: Eggs, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Honey, Flour, Steel-cut Oats, Water, and CBD oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nova West Supplies Logo
Nova West Supplies is a one stop shop for all of your CBD needs for you & your pet for an all natural alternative. CBD Oil and essential oils have helped many, including our pets. Choose from our many products, including THC Free & less than 0.3% THC, CBD Products that consist of Tinctures, Pet Products, Oils, Shampoos, Vapes, etc. Our goal is to share information regarding CBD while providing honest, high quality options at reasonable prices.