CBD Dog Treats, 30 Count. Made with only all-natural ingredients including eggs, coconut oil, peanut butter, honey, flour, steel-cut oats, water, and CBD oil - that’s it! Human Grade, non-GMO, and USA-grown/baked Available in puppy preferred Peanut Butter flavor Available Strength: 150MG: 5MG per Treat. 300MG: 10MG per Treat. 750MG: 25MG per Treat Our CBD Dog Treats are formulated with only the freshest ingredients available and, like all our other products, contain absolutely no additives, are 100% all-natural, non-GMO, and human grade. We use specially baked puppy-approved peanut butter dog treats with absolutely no meat or poultry by-products with no additional soy or corn additives. Our bite-sized biscuits are made with the same attention to natural ingredients as our other products and are even safe for human consumption. Our human grade dog treats are sure to please your prized pup and keep them wagging their tail for more! Not to mention all the potential healthy benefits that are just an added bonus when you combine CBD with any balanced nutritional diet! Ingredients: Eggs, Coconut Oil, Peanut Butter, Honey, Flour, Steel-cut Oats, Water, and CBD oil